2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Churches ‘left behind’ as NSW relaxes restrictions

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Hillsongreligion

A prominent church leader has hit out at the “inconsistency” of the easing of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, saying they are being left behind.

From Friday restaurants can take bookings of up to 30, and from December 1 weddings can have up to 300 guests but only 100 people are allowed at a place of worship.

Hillsong Church founder and Pastor Brian Houston told Ben Fordham some people were desperate for a sense of connection and community again.

“I think we are just looking for consistency,” he said.

“With sports crowds, grand final this week … it’s just the inconsistency of it. By the way, I love the sport, that’s not the issue, it’s just the inconsistency of it.

“Churches seem to be left behind.”

Press PLAY to hear the full chat

Ben Fordham
AustraliaLifestyleNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873