Churches ‘left behind’ as NSW relaxes restrictions

A prominent church leader has hit out at the “inconsistency” of the easing of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, saying they are being left behind.

From Friday restaurants can take bookings of up to 30, and from December 1 weddings can have up to 300 guests but only 100 people are allowed at a place of worship.

Hillsong Church founder and Pastor Brian Houston told Ben Fordham some people were desperate for a sense of connection and community again.

“I think we are just looking for consistency,” he said.

“With sports crowds, grand final this week … it’s just the inconsistency of it. By the way, I love the sport, that’s not the issue, it’s just the inconsistency of it.

“Churches seem to be left behind.”

Press PLAY to hear the full chat