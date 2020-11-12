2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Christmas gathering restrictions to be removed under Deputy Premier’s proposal

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CHRISTMASJOHN BARILAROPrivate Gatheringsrestrictions
Article image for Christmas gathering restrictions to be removed under Deputy Premier’s proposal

Deputy Premier John Barilaro is leading a push to have household gathering limits at least doubled in time for Christmas.

He told Jim Wilson raising the cap from 20 to 40 people, or eliminating it altogether, would be “a reward for our citizens for doing the right thing”.

“The truth is, if we don’t stay in line with where the community’s going to go, this could actually happen [anyway].

“We’d rather … put a framework in place so we can best manage it.”

Mr Barilaro said he’s “confident” the rest of the NSW coalition will get on board – with the exception of Police Minister David Elliott, he joked.

“I’ve had some colleagues have a go at me today because they don’t want their in-laws over!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

Jim Wilson
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873