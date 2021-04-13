Chris Smith declares ‘deadly turning point’ for PM’s chances at re-election
Chris Smith has declared the government is at a pivotal moment as pressure mounts on the treatment of women.
Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has levelled extraordinary accusations against the Prime Minister at a Senate inquiry, accusing him of “humiliating” her.
“This week could prove to be a deadly turning point for the government’s chances at re-election,” Chris Smith said.
Click PLAY below to hear more
Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell