Chris Smith blasts ‘selfish’ states as ‘out-of-control’ measures imposed

Chris Smith has hit out at the states and territories as borders shut in reaction to Sydney’s growing cluster.

Queensland has joined Victoria in closing the border to Greater Sydney, while South Australia is requiring Sydneysiders to undergo 14-day quarantine.

Western Australia has closed the border to the whole of NSW.

“The behaviour of other states and territories to this cluster is out of control!” Chris declared.

“Their attempts to show care and understanding, it’s an insult.

“Like so many families, I’ve watched mine weep because these premiers have stopped all travel and our family have been unable to have the Christmas we were planning.

“It is cruel, it is stupid and it is selfish.”

Click PLAY below to Chris’ comments in full