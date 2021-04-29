China’s Five Eyes wedge a ‘real worry’ for Australia’s closest alliance

The rift between Australia and New Zealand over each country’s intelligence approach to China has grown, with Chinese state media celebrating the Five Eyes tensions.

Jim Wilson suggested the New Zealand government is “cozying up to Beijing”, which is “a real worry” for Australians.

“No prizes for guessing who New Zealand will call on once it turns pear-shaped.”

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings told Jim China is “clearly” trying to drive a wedge between Australia and our closest ally.

“The problem … is Australia has kind of allowed them to do it: we’ve not invested deeply enough in keeping the relationship strong.

“At the end of the day, if that’s the direction that New Zealand wants to go, we can’t really stop them.

“We have to … think about what happens after that.”

