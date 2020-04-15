Children expected back in school within weeks

Children could be back in school as early as week three of term two as the NSW government aims to reintroduce more face-to-face learning.

There has been debate around the closure of schools as the Prime Minister continues to encourage students to attend while the Premiers of NSW and Victoria ask parents to keep their children at home.

In the past 24 hours, NSW has recorded 11 new cases and zero deaths from COVID-19.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell tells Alan Jones they are working to get children back into class.

“We need to put into consideration about transmission against adults, what we do at school pick up drop-offs, that’s exactly what we’re working on through the holidays.

“We’ve never said we want this to be a longer-term thing through NSW. It is not the best thing for our children’s education.”

