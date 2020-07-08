Children as young as 11 at risk of heart disease

A decade-long study has found that overweight toddlers are showing symptoms of heart disease by the age of 11.

A quarter of Australian children are overweight or obese.

Murdoch Children’s Research Institute researcher Dr Kate Lycett told George Moore childhood obesity is a complex problem, heightened by the availability of unhealthy food and beverages.

“At 11 to 12, these children have stiffer arteries, they have thickened arterial lining, and they’re also at higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome.

“This study really highlights that there are silent effects of obesity, and that we really need to curb that … very early in life.

“If we can do that, we can try and reduce cardiovascular disease later in life.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty