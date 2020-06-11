Child abusing ‘animals’ can’t hide behind their screens, warns Peter Dutton

Australian Federal Police have uncovered one of Australia’s largest online network of alleged child sex offenders.

Operation Arkstone arrested nine men across New South Wales, Queensland, and Western Australia, issuing a total of 40 charges.

At least 14 children have also been removed from harmful situations.

We’re catching more and more depraved individuals who access child abuse material online. Keeping kids safe from sexual predators is one of my highest priorities. pic.twitter.com/0SQOKFsYRm — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) June 10, 2020

The latest busts follow another AFP investigation that saw former Greens candidate Jonathan Doig arrested and charged with three child abuse offenses, including procuring a child to engage in sexual activity outside Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton told Ray Hadley every child should have a chance to grow up free from abuse and investigating online sexual abuse is a top priority.

“When we’ve got these animals online who are paying money to have children sexually abused for their own gratification, watching this live on the internet then those people deserve to go to jail.

“I’ll just send a very clear message to people that think they can hide behind their computer screen while they’re conducting this sort of activity, well they can’t.

“The Federal Police have dedicated themselves to tracking these people down… they have really doubled down on their efforts.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview