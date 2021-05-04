CFMEU threatens to tie themselves to Willow Grove in order to save it

The CFMEU is promising to fight for the preservation of a historic building despite the government insisting it be moved to another location.

Ray Hadley has called out an article in The Daily Telegraph over a”blatant lie” that those opposed to the Willow Grove demolition are opposed to a Parramatta Powerhouse.

CFMEU NSW Secretary Darren Greenfield told Ray Hadley the union supports a Powerhouse in western Sydney as long as history is preserved.

“We have people watching [Willow Grove] from above, 24 hours a day.

“The minute we get a sniff that there’s anyone going near that building, we will notify the community … our members, and we will have five or 10 thousand out there making sure that building doesn’t get touched.

“If we’ve got to tie ourselves to the bulldozers, to the building, to stop them touching it, that’s where this government is going to push it.”

