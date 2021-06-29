2GB
Centrelink boss explains ‘easiest way’ to access COVID financial support

7 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Centrelink boss explains ‘easiest way’ to access COVID financial support

Sydneysiders in the seven LGAs first hit by stay-at-home orders can access Commonwealth financial support from Thursday.

Centrelink will pay $500 per week to those who have lost 20 hours or more of work, and $325 under 20 hours, commencing July 1.

For Greater Sydney, payments commence July 4.

Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen shared with Deborah Knight the “easiest and most straightforward way to apply”.

“There’s no need to contact us until the 1st of July, but … what I really encourage people to do at this point [is] if you don’t have a MyGov account, create one … [and] link to Centrelink.

“Based on our Victorian experience, we know that if you’re eligible … we’ll pay you the next day.”

Mutual obligation requirements for Jobseeker recipients are suspended until July 13, but Mr Jongen stressed income reporting is still in place.

Press PLAY below to hear your financial support questions answered

