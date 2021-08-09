2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Census boss answers your questions..

Census boss answers your questions as deadline draws near

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Census
Article image for Census boss answers your questions as deadline draws near

Census Executive Director and National Spokesman Andrew Henderson has answered your questions about the census. 

More than 2.4 million households have already completed their compulsory census forms ahead of tomorrow night’s due date.

Mr Henderson told Deborah Knight data collected in the census is invaluable, and not just to government services.

“Volunteering organisations use census information extensively to know where to help, how to help, and how to support people.”

Press PLAY below to hear your questions answered 

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873