CBD bar worker stabbed after telling group to smoke in smoking area
A man is on the run after stabbing a Sydney CBD bar worker in the back last night.
A group of five men became involved in an argument with staff when they were told to smoke in the designated smoking area.
Police say a 19-year-old man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 34-year-old Concourse Bar worker in the back twice.
The employee has been treated for multiple stab wounds and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Three men were arrested a short time later and two were charged with multiple offences including assault and affray.
A third man, from Western Australia, has been fined for offensive language.
Detective Inspector David El-Badawi told Ben Fordham they uncovered the 19-year-old was known to them after he left his ID behind.
“I’ve got several detectives and resources out now looking for him.
“If he’s listening, I ask that he hand himself in but we will be catching up to him very soon.”
