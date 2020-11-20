2GB
Caught in the act: Woman’s reckless behaviour with newborn

34 mins ago
Jim Wilson
A woman has been snapped holding a newborn baby on her lap unrestrained in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle.

Listener Laura noticed the unsafe behaviour while travelling through Heatherbrae, and contacted local police.

 

 

Jim Wilson
News
