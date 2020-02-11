2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Money
  • ‘Catch-up energy’ as first home..

‘Catch-up energy’ as first home buyers jump back into the market

3 hours ago
Brooke Corte
Andrew WilsonBusiness Featured

Mortgage lending is on the rise with first home buyers rushing back into the market.

The total number of owner-occupier loans for dwellings lifted by a seasonally adjusted 3.5 per cent.

There was a 6.2 per cent increase for both the value and number of loans to new property owners during the month of December.

Property Economist Andrew Wilson tells Brooke Corte first home buyers could be rushing into the market before prices are pushed back up.

“We’ve got a lot of catch-up energy even though prices have grown they still remain just below what they were two years ago.

“Of course, that means that buyers mostly have been buying at a discount.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/simonlong

Brooke Corte
BusinessMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.