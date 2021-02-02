2GB
131 873

‘He will be missed’: Captain Sir Tom Moore dies aged 100

9 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Captain Tom Moore
British World War II veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100.

Sir Tom was in hospital over the weekend when he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had raised £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden, with his walking frame, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Sir Tom was knighted by the Queen in July last year.

UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist told Ben Fordham tributes are flowing for Sir Tom.

“The Queen has called him ‘a beacon of hope’.

“He will be missed.”

Image: Getty/Chris Jackson

