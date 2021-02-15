2GB
Capsicum foam among a hundred ways to improve hospital safety

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The NSW government has “generally supported” the recommendations made in the final report of a review of hospital security, handed down today.

The review was penned by former Labor health and police minister Peter Anderson, who has delivered more than 100 recommendations, including the use of “capsicum foam”.

“This is the last resort thing, Jim,” Mr Anderson said.

“The problem we have with our security officers is that they are given a pair of gloves and a pair of glasses.

“Now that’s terrific, except if you’ve got a 100kg chap coming at you full of ice and carrying a knife.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
