Cancel culture targets wrong statue in Blue Mountains

A push to tear down statues of explorers in the Blue Mountains has named the wrong historical figure.

Artist Ailie Banks started the online petition calling for Blue Mountains City Council to tear down statues of William Wentworth, Gregory Blaxland and Lawson to honour the first successful European crossing of the Blue Mountains.

However, instead of William Lawson, the third statue is wrongly identified as famous bush poet Henry Lawson.

Peta Credlin told Ben Fordham this is the wrong way to go about it.

“I don’t like the cancel culture.

“If you want to put more indigenous monuments up put them up, you don’t have to tear the ones that are there.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mayor Mark Greenhill told Ben the statues won’t be coming down.

“Those statues were put up in the spirit of the whole community coming together.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty