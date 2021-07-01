2GB
Can the Panthers win the Premiership without Nathan Cleary?

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
ANDREW JOHNSNathan ClearyPenrith Panthersrugby league featured
Article image for Can the Panthers win the Premiership without Nathan Cleary?

The Penrith Panthers have lost star and co-captain Nathan Cleary to a shoulder injury, jeopardising their Premiership chances.

After sustaining the injury during the second State of Origin game, Cleary has been ruled out for at four weeks.

NRL Immortal Andrew Johns told Mark Levy the Premiership is by no means a two-horse race between ladder-toppers Penrith and the Melbourne Storm.

“They say they’re going to rehab [Cleary] but they won’t operate; I think that brings the Panthers back to the field a bit.

“Parramatta’s thereabouts, and … if Turbo [Tom Trbojevic] is fully fit, then Manly’s a chance.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full footy preview

Image: Penrith Panthers/Official website

Rugby LeagueSports
