Can the NSW Blues produce a State of Origin clean sweep?

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler isn’t ruling in or out a 3-nil State of Origin clean sweep, regardless of the odds.

Despite the high of crushing the Maroons 50-6 in the opener at Townsville, Freddy acknowledged he’s never been able to beat them at Suncorp in his time as coach.

“It’s a footy field: the crowd, the referee, family, anyone can’t put the ball over the line,” he told Mark Levy.

“We get a big chance about how we protect our lines, so that’s what we aim to do.”

Freddy will name the squad for game two on Sunday night, following the Sea Eagles vs Titans match on the Gold Coast.

