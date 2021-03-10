2GB
Cameron Smith commended for ‘very wise decision’ to retire at the top

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Former Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith is official retiring.

The star, often mentioned among the game’s greatest ever players, will not return to the Storm or professional rugby league, the club announced on social media.

Among his numerous achievements, Smith is the only NRL player to have played more than 400 matches, and holds the record for highest point scorer and most goals kicked.

Smith declared his career decision on the eve of his club’s first match of the 2021 Premiership, at the unveiling of his bronze statue at AAMI Park.

He told media he made his choice only a week ago, but will remain involved in the NRL in some capacity after a break.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful organisation, filled with many great footballers but great people as well.

“It felt like the right time to finish.”

Nine NRL commentator Phil ‘Gus’ Gould told Jim Wilson Smith has made “a very wise decision”.

“You don’t have to drain the pool completely before you give this game away: he’s retired at the top.”

He said it’s “hard to imagine” any player – at least in Gus’ lifetime – toppling the records Cameron Smith set.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

 

