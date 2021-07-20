Calls to simplify testing as GP doubles workforce to keep up with demand

Some Sydneysiders are waiting days for their COVID-19 test results as clinics and labs struggle to cope with demand, particularly in the south-west.

Belmore GP Dr Jamal Rifi’s practice took a record 470 swabs yesterday.

He told Luke Grant he’s doubled his workforce to account for the demand, and pleaded with health authorities to simplify the paperwork.

“Many people are coming for the first time, they’re not making any appointment, and they’re not filling in their forms.

“Many people are non-English speaking.”

