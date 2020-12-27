Calls to release lower Northern Beaches residents from lockdown

Residents on the lower end of Sydney’s Northern Beaches lockdown are calling on the government to ease their restrictions.

Thousands of Sydney residents are back under stay-at-home orders on the Northern Beaches with the region still split in two.

Northern Beaches mayor Michael Regan told Murray Wilton and Murray Olds residents in the district’s southern zone should be under the same restrictions as the rest of Greater Sydney.

Mr Regan said the government has mostly got it right, but his residents are doing “the heavy lifting” and he’s pleading for some common sense.

“Can we please just get some eased restrictions; particularly ahead of New Year’s Eve?

“People are just getting a bit over it now, which is not a good sign.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: Getty