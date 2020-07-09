Calls to introduce mask-wearing as community transmission spreads

The Australian Medical Association has changed its advice about face masks, advocating for their use in COVID-19 hotspots

AMA President Dr Tony Bartone explained to Jim Wilson that health advice about the efficacy of masks has been the subject of “considerable debate” since the outset of the pandemic.

Previous recommendations, however, were made on the basis of low availability of masks and low rates of community transmission he said.

“What was [in March] a very precious, and very, very scarce resource … has now been corrected.

“Because of the current community levels, it gives you the option of another layer of protection.

“The important thing to also note is that … yes, there’s a role [for masks], but not as an alternative to physical distancing, hand hygiene [and] cough etiquette.”

Image: Getty