Calls to allow employers to track staff’s vaccination status

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Calls to allow employers to track staff’s vaccination status

Industry lobbyists are calling for a scheme allowing businesses to access their employees’ COVID-19 vaccination records.

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox told Jim Wilson such an initiative would keep both workers and the community safer – employers could plan to keep unvaccinated staff away from high risk settings.

While vaccination will soon be mandatory for aged care workers, visiting contractors would not necessarily be held to the same scrutiny.

“It’s pretty common across the United States now for companies to acquire and then safely hold data around who of their staff is vaccinated.

“Obviously the big question [is] how do you get around privacy.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details of the proposal

Image: Getty

