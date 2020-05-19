Calls to adjust sick leave for new COVID-19 ‘goalposts’

There are concerns many working Australians aren’t able to financially afford to conform to the Chief Medical Officer’s stay-at-home guidelines.

For casual workers and employees who have already expended their sick leave allowance, having a ‘sickie’ while only having mild symptoms is an undesirable option.

Employsure Managing Director Ed Mallet told Deborah Knight despite Australia’s generous sick pay compared to other countries, the government needs to examine options to support vulnerable workers.

“In the old world, the test wasn’t whether you were sick but whether you were fit for work.

“The goalposts have changed – how long they stay changed for is going to be the question.”

Image: Getty