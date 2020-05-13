Calls for JobKeeper to be withdrawn from profitable businesses

With restrictions slowly lifting and national debt increasing, there are calls for the $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper payments to be reevaluated.

Loopholes created by the JobKeeper scheme have reportedly seen some casual employees fail to turn up for work, as the payment often exceeds their regular fortnightly paycheck.

Liberal MP Craig Kelly is calling for JobKeeper eligibility to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and eligibility taken away from businesses which have regained profitability.

“I don’t think it’s fair and equitable going forward, especially when we’re borrowing all this money,” he told Ben Fordham.

“Every cent of it is going to have to be paid back in the future.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview