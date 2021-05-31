Calls for aged care workers to be vaccinated amid COVID-19 outbreak

There are calls for all aged care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after a number of staff and residents tested positive to the virus.

Unvaccinated public sector aged care workers in Victoria will reportedly be stood down from frontline duties.

An expert panel has been asked to reconsider whether COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory for people working in residential aged care.

Former Australian Medical Association Vice President Stephen Parnis told Ben Fordham frontline workers should be vaccinated.

“I really see no reason why that shouldn’t be the case.”

