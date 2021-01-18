2GB
Call-out for testing as new Western Sydney COVID-19 case identified

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
NSW Health have identified a further case of COVID-19 in Western Sydney, likely linked to the Berala cluster.

Anyone who attended the Village Tavern in Auburn at the following times needs to get tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received.

  • Monday 28 – Tuesday 29 December: 6pm Monday – 4am Tuesday
  • Thursday 7 – Friday 8 January: 6pm Thursday – 4am Friday
  • Wednesday 13 – Thursday 14 January: 6pm Wednesday – 4am Thursday

Anyone who attended the Berala Hotel on Wednesday 30 December from 6pm to close, or the Auburn Hotel on Tuesday 12 January from 6pm to close, also needs to get tested and isolate.

If you have been to the Auburn Central shopping centre or the Auburn shops along Queen St and South Terrace at any time since 1 January 2021, and have had symptoms, you should get tested and isolate until you receive a negative result.

 

