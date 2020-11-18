2GB
‘Call it what it is’: Removal of speed camera warning signs slammed

2 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Drive to SurviveIAN LUFF
The NSW government has been accused of revenue-raising with warning signs for mobile speed cameras to be phased out over the next 12 months.

Warnings for fixed speed cameras will remain in place.

Drive to Survive principal Ian Luff told Ben Fordham it’s equivalent to a “speeding tax”.

“It’s a well-known fact that having signage out there draws attention to something and that changes driver behaviour.

“I just believe that taking those signs away, having concealed vehicles hidden on the sides of footpaths is an easy way for governments to raise revenue.”

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
