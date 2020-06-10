2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Calamity in Coffs Harbour: One of Australia’s oldest rescue dolphins dies

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Coffs HarbourDolphin Marine Conservation ParkTerry Goodall

40-year-old rescue dolphin Calamity has passed away at her home in the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park at Coffs Harbour.

The park’s managing director Terry Goodall told Deborah Knight the staff were devastated by the “unexpected” loss.

Calamity passed away on the operating table during a procedure to remove a cancerous growth on her tongue.

“She had cancer in her lungs, in her lymph nodes, and her spleen wasn’t in good shape, which was mainly to do with age.”

The Coffs Harbour marine park has been closed due to COVID-19, but Mr Goodall says they plan to reopen to the public on June 16 minus the human-to-animal interaction.

“The staff are pitching for the customers to come back, and I think the animals are as well!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873