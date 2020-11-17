Bystanders praised by ambos in south Sydney near-drowning

A 61-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital after being pulled unconscious from the water this morning at Kurnell’s Silver Beach.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Mathew Baxter told Jim Wilson three crews and two specialist helicopter teams were dispatched to the incident, where beachgoers were providing first aid.

“The bystanders did an amazing job providing resuscitation until paramedics arrived.

“It’s so important to learn these CPR skills and resuscitation techniques … it can save lives, and you never know when you’re going to need it.

“It could even be one of your own family or friends.”

The near-drowning brings swim safety into even sharper focus, following two other incidents over the weekend including the death of a seven-year-old in the Blue Mountains.

“As the weather heats up … we need to stay COVID-safe, but we also need to stay vigilant to the dangers in the water.”

