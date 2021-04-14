2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Byron Bay locals protest Netflix reality show

1 hour ago
chris smith
ballinaByron BaesByron Baydavid wright
Article image for Byron Bay locals protest Netflix reality show

Thousands of locals have signed a petition against the upcoming Netflix reality show set in Byron Bay.

Byron Baes will follow influencers in the popular tourist spot, promising “fights, flings and heartbreak”.

Petition organiser Tess Hall told Chris Smith the show shouldn’t go ahead.

“That really doesn’t reflect the values or the makeup of the community.

“You have to listen to the voice of the community and we don’t want to be portrayed in the way it’s going to be portrayed.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ballina Mayor David Wright told Chris the film industry could bring more opportunities.

“Any advertising, really, is quite good.

“But what content is, we have no say on that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

chris smith
EntertainmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873