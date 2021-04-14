Byron Bay locals protest Netflix reality show

Thousands of locals have signed a petition against the upcoming Netflix reality show set in Byron Bay.

Byron Baes will follow influencers in the popular tourist spot, promising “fights, flings and heartbreak”.

Petition organiser Tess Hall told Chris Smith the show shouldn’t go ahead.

“That really doesn’t reflect the values or the makeup of the community.

“You have to listen to the voice of the community and we don’t want to be portrayed in the way it’s going to be portrayed.”

Ballina Mayor David Wright told Chris the film industry could bring more opportunities.

“Any advertising, really, is quite good.

“But what content is, we have no say on that.”

