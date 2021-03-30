Byron Bay COVID testing process ‘excruciatingly slow’ amid outbreak concerns

COVID-19 testing has virtually started again from scratch in Byron Bay after infected Queensland visitors sparked fears of an outbreak.

13 venues in Byron Bay, Ewingsdale and Suffolk Park have been listed by NSW Health as potential transmission sites.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson told Clinton Maynard despite the quick mobilisation of health teams, there have been some “teething problems”.

He was unsure whether the tests are processed locally or across the border.

“It has been excruciatingly slow, I must say, and so … until we get those numbers we don’t know what the impacts are.

“For me, it’s just a matter of imploring everyone to get tested, and then imploring the authorities to get the results as quick as possible.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty