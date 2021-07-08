2GB
BUSTED | Ben Fordham exposes ‘lying’ Triple M’s Lawrence Mooney

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Lawrence Mooney
Ben Fordham has uncovered audio proving a Triple M radio host lied over breaching NSW lockdown orders.

Triple M breakfast host Lawrence Mooney claimed he didn’t know the rules after Sydney Confidential revealed he holidayed in Byron Bay despite having worked in Sydney during stay-at-home orders.

“You can’t be serious!” Ben Fordham said, “You’re telling big, fat, rotten lies and you know it!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s proof

Mr Mooney’s show posted the below photo of the lockdown rules on Instagram on June 23.

