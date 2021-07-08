BUSTED | Ben Fordham exposes ‘lying’ Triple M’s Lawrence Mooney

Ben Fordham has uncovered audio proving a Triple M radio host lied over breaching NSW lockdown orders.

Triple M breakfast host Lawrence Mooney claimed he didn’t know the rules after Sydney Confidential revealed he holidayed in Byron Bay despite having worked in Sydney during stay-at-home orders.

“You can’t be serious!” Ben Fordham said, “You’re telling big, fat, rotten lies and you know it!”

Mr Mooney’s show posted the below photo of the lockdown rules on Instagram on June 23.