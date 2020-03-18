2GB
  • Busloads of people caught supermarket-hopping

Busloads of people caught supermarket-hopping

32 mins ago
Deborah Knight
coronavirus

A listener has sent in photos of busloads of people coming to regional supermarkets.

Listener Ben took the photos in front of a Woolworths and says the bus went to Orange, Parkes and Forbes in the one day.

