2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Businesses slammed by JobKeeper payment delays

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
JobKeeperJoshua Deignan

The JobKeeper initiative is supposed to help Australian businesses survive the crisis, but delays have left many of them struggling.

Employers are responsible for paying their staff $1500 per employee per fortnight, which the government will reimburse. 

General Manager of Black Forest Smokehouse Joshua Deignan told Ben Fordham not receiving their reimbursement until mid-May is putting pressure on their cash flow.

“We want to receive the benefit of being part of the JobKeeper because, at the end of the day, this is what’s going to keep our business going for the next six months.

“We’re doing what we can to make sure we keep all our staff because we will come back from this and we will be stronger, but keeping our staff is integral to our business.

“There’s a lot of businesses out there… they simply don’t have the cash flow, they can’t wait six weeks to be paid or to be refunded. So there’s a lot of people who won’t be able to use … JobKeeper.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Black Forest Smokehouse Facebook

Ben Fordham
FoodHealthLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.