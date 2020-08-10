2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Business groups reject calls to..

Business groups reject calls to scrap code of conduct between landlords and tenants

9 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured

Property giants and industry lobbyists are calling for the mandatory code of conduct between tenants and landlords to be scrapped as property owner losses begin to mount.

Listed property giant GPT booked a $519 million loss and revealed 64% of its retail tenants did not pay rent in the June quarter. GPT CEO Bob Johnston says mandatory rental reductions and eviction bans for pandemic damaged businesses should not be renewed, leaving the outcome to fate and market forces.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO James Pearson says a move would be premature.

“This has made the difference between businesses falling over and businesses holding on,” Mr Pearson told Brooke Corte.

“The code should be extended for the time that JobKeeper has been extended,”

Click play to hear the full interview:

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873