Business community welcomes 2020 budget

The business community is optimistic about incentives included in the budget as the government aims to generate 950,000 jobs over the next four years.

Employers will be given wage incentives to hire workers under the age of 35 who are currently on welfare.

Companies with a turnover of up to $5 billion will also be able to write-off the cost of new equipment.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Ben Fordham this will “get businesses going again”.

“This is great news for Australia.”

