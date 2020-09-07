Business community offers counter-roadmap ultimatum

The Business Council of Australia has voiced concerns Victoria’s roadmap lacks the urgency needed to ensure economic recovery.

Chief Executive Jennifer Westacott told Deborah Knight the Victoria government had not adequately consulted the business community in developing the plan.

“We are a long, long, long way from where we need to be.”

Ms Westacott said the economy needs to be opened “more urgently”, implementing a NSW-style “local containment” approach.

She proposed a government investment scheme to help get the state back in business.

“It’s $10 billion [a year] to go forwards, or $12 billion a month … to stay as we are.”

Image: Nine News, Getty