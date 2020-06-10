Business community left confused by restrictions
The state’s peak business organisation is slamming the government’s mixed messages over coronavirus restrictions.
The government has been criticised over a double standard after about 20,000 people turned up to a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney’s CBD.
Business NSW Chief Executive Stephen Cartwright told Ray Hadley these are mixed messages that leave business owners confused.
“On the weekend we see these mass demonstrations across the state.
“Business people are ringing me saying, ‘so does this mean we can open up again?’ and I’m saying ‘well I don’t know what the rules are.”
