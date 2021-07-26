2GB
Business community calls for review of lockdown ‘overreach’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Business community calls for review of lockdown ‘overreach’

The business community is pleading desperately to be allowed to open up again wherever possible.

Business Western Sydney Executive Director David Borger told Jim Wilson there is “overreach” in the current health orders, which the NSW crisis cabinet needs to review.

“There are people in Wollongong who can’t go to work … on a job site, but there’s actually no COVID cases in Wollongong.”

An easing of restrictions for the construction industry following Friday’s crisis cabinet meeting is “the feedback we’re hearing”, he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
