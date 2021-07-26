Business community calls for review of lockdown ‘overreach’

The business community is pleading desperately to be allowed to open up again wherever possible.

Business Western Sydney Executive Director David Borger told Jim Wilson there is “overreach” in the current health orders, which the NSW crisis cabinet needs to review.

“There are people in Wollongong who can’t go to work … on a job site, but there’s actually no COVID cases in Wollongong.”

An easing of restrictions for the construction industry following Friday’s crisis cabinet meeting is “the feedback we’re hearing”, he said.

Image: Getty