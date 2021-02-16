2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bushranger’s ‘incredible’ sister gets her time in the spotlight

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Australian historyBooksNed Kelly
Article image for Bushranger’s ‘incredible’ sister gets her time in the spotlight

The story of one of Australian history’s most legendary figures has been rewritten.

‘Kate Kelly: The true story of Ned Kelly’s little sister’ reveals newly discovered facts about a young woman who rode as a decoy to help the bushrangers evade police, and became a celebrity after her brother’s death.

Author Rebecca Wilson told Deborah Knight Kate’s life was “sensational”, as deserving of attention as Ned Kelly and his gang.

“Her story is just filled with twists and turns, and she did some incredible things.

“She really held my focus for about a decade now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873