Bushfire ravaged towns still waiting for financial relief

Regional towns ravaged by fires over the summer are still waiting for financial help to arrive, despite Australians donating around $500 million towards bushfire relief.

Owner of the Cobargo Hotel, David Allen told Ben Fordham many rural towns were devastated and it’s “really disappointing” people are still waiting for help four months down the track.

“We had a lady here who came to the hotel last week and she’d been sleeping in her car.

“I really hit the roof when I heard that because I think it’s terrible.

“The people of Australia donated a lot of money to various charities and to still have people living rough… it’s not good.”

Image: Getty