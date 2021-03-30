‘Buildings of tomorrow’: Mayor defends plan to ditch gas

Canterbury-Bankstown Council will offer an incentive to developers to ditch gas in new apartment buildings in favour of renewable energy.

The plan will focus on smart technology in future residential developments, including compulsory rooftop solar panels and the absence of gas fittings.

Canterbury-Bankstown Mayor Khal Asfour told Ben Fordham a ban on gas won’t be enforced but incentives will be offered.

“It’s a matter for the proponent and the investor.

“What we’re trying to do is build buildings for the future, buildings of tomorrow.

“We’re moving towards renewable energy, there’s no doubt about that.”

