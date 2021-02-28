‘Brutal’ property market leaving many buyers disappointed

The property market is soaring, with the Sydney clearance rate nudging 90 per cent.

Di Jones Real Estate Director Piers Van Hamburg told Ben Fordham “the prices are just incredible” with many eager buyers missing out.

“This is the hottest market I’ve seen in my 25-year real estate career.

“We’re seeing tears in the eyes of buyers, it’s pretty brutal out there. It’s a very hard time to buy a house at the moment.”

