Brother of suspected gay hate murder victim hopeful for justice

The brother of a man who died more than 30 years ago after a suspected hate crime is finally hopeful justice will be served.

Scott Johnson’s naked body was found at the bottom of Sydney’s North Head in December 1988.

After initially being ruled a suicide, a third inquest into the 27-year-old’s death found he was a victim of a gay hate crime and fell off the cliff as a result of violence.

A $1-million reward for information about Mr Johnson’s killers was offered by the NSW government in 2018, but now, his brother Steve Johnson has made a personal contribution of $1 million, doubling the reward.

Steve tells Alan Jones the police are focused on a person of interest which makes him hopeful.

“My family and I are elated by the turnaround in the police. They are really trying to get it right.

“If they solve this case it would be incredibly healing for the gay community who lost so many.”

