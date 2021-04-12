2GB
Brooke Corte’s infuriating car wash discovery causes ‘major stir’

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Brooke Corte
Article image for Brooke Corte’s infuriating car wash discovery causes ‘major stir’

Mark Levy has been left confused over car wash etiquette after a recent anecdote from Brooke Corte.

“Well, the host of Money News has caused a major stir at car washes across Australia,” he said.

Brooke shared on Twitter she had taken her car to get a $60 wash, but was required to pay more because it was ‘dirty’.

“I mean, you didn’t have to be the host of Money News to work out I was being ripped off, right?” Brooke exclaimed.

“Now, is this going to develop into an exposé, A Current Affair style?” Mark asked.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty 

Mark Levy
News
