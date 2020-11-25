Brooke Corte rings in ASX’s most charitable day of the year

Nine Radio’s very own Brooke Corte has rung the opening bell at the ASX.

The event marks the start of the Inaugural Australian Markets Trading Day for Charity where each company donates 100% of the brokerage they receive on the day to charity.

Trading day now open launching the ASX Refenitiv Charity Foundation Day! Thanks to .@brookecorte .@MoneyNewsShow #ASX #nabtradecharityday pic.twitter.com/OVzOa5cq3Z — ASX 🏛 The heart of Australia’s financial markets (@ASX) November 25, 2020

She joined Ben Fordham ahead of the occasion and told him about a dozen charities are involved.

“In six hours we’re hoping they’ll raise about half a million dollars or more, that’s what I’m hoping anyway.”

