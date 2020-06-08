Bronwyn Bishop honoured as trailblazer for women in politics

Former Speaker of the House Bronwyn Bishop AO has received a Queen’s Birthday honour, recognising her as a trailblazer for women in politics.

Mrs Bishop is the longest-serving female federal politician, the first woman elected to the senate for New South Wales, and a working mother to boot.

Hard work, diligence and persistence earned her her success, she told Deborah Knight.

“History told me that individuals could make a difference.

“I’d like this to serve as an inspiration to young Australian women to enter the public life and be proud of their country.”

Image: Getty