Brisbane star Corey Oates prepared to relocate to keep the game alive

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Brisbane BroncosCorey OatescoronavirusNRL

As the NRL gears up to get back on the field in late May, questions are still being asked about the logistics while the pandemic continues to rage. 

One proposal includes moving interstate teams, like the New Zealand Warriors and the Brisbane Broncos to Sydney for the 2020 competition.

Brisbane Broncos wing Corey Oates told Mark Levy he’d make the move south with his team if needed.

“If we had to do it, I’m sure the players would definitely do that. 

“If it was to keep our game alive, and keep all teams in that’d definitely be something I’d do.”

Image: Brisbane Broncos

